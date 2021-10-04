From Noah Ebije Kaduna

Gunmen at the weekend killed two residents in Taila village in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was even as the latest discovery of two more bodies brought the death toll from last week’s Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stood at 38, in Zangon-Kataf and Kaura council areas.

Kacecere village was attacked as in reprisal for earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf, and Madamai, Kaura, as reported to the Kaduna State Government by the security agencies.

A statement by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that: “Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported an attack by unidentified persons at Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which two residents were killed.

“According to a report to the Kaduna State Government, the troops arrived the location to find that the assailants had killed two residents.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

“In the meantime, troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area. Citizens will be briefed on further updates.”

In a similar development, Aruwan added that: “The military has reported to the Kaduna State Government the discovery of two more bodies in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“This discovery was reported by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) as they continued with search-and-rescue operations in the area, following the attack of 27th September 2021.

“It would be recalled that Kacecere village was attacked in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and Madamai, Kaura LGA, as reported to the government by the security agencies. The latest discovery of two corpses brings the death toll from the Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stands at 38. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in both locations, straddling the two local government areas.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the deceased as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

