From Noah Ebije Kaduna

Latest security report has said that unidentified gunmen at the weekend killed two residents in Taila village in Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

This was even as the latest discovery of two more corpses brought the death toll from last week Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stood at 38, in Zangon-Kataf and Kaura council areas.

It would be recalled that Kacecere village was attacked in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and Madamai, Kaura LGA, as reported to the State government by the security agencies.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported an attack by unidentified persons at Ungwan Taila village , Zangon Kataf LGA, in which two residents were killed.

“According to a report to the Kaduna State Government, the troops arrived the location to find that the assailants had killed two residents.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

“In the meantime, the troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area. Citizens will be briefed on further updates.

In a similar development, Aruwan added that, “The military has reported to the Kaduna State Government the discovery of two more bodies in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA.