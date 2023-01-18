From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Avoidable deaths recorded from frequent accidents at Okada Junction in Edo State, along the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway, would soon be a thing of the past as the Federal Government would soon construct a pedestrian bridge at the junction.

This followed a motion requesting for the pedestrian bridge moved by Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who represents the Ovia Federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) at the Federal House of Representatives.

The Media Adviser to the lawmaker, Mr. Friday Aghedo, who announced this in a statement, said Idahosa was concerned and alarmed by the number of deaths recorded on that session of the highway.

He noted that construction of a pedestrian bridge at Okada Junction was long overdue considering the daily volume of traffic on the highway.

Idahosa explained that aside from helping to reduce to the barest minimum the number of deaths at that portion of the highway, construction of a pedestrian bridge there would also help reduce the number of man-hour lost to traffic.

He said aside his primary responsibility of making favourable laws that will be impactful to his constituents, he also has the responsibility of protecting their lives and that of other Nigerians.

“It was in that light that I moved a motion to that effect that a stop should be put on the rate of deaths recorded in that highway by Okada junction.

“The highway is one of the busiest highways in Nigeria and as a connecting route to the South-West to the South East, North and South-South zones.

“That junciton also serves as a link to communities and towns in Okada and

lguobazuwa areas of Edo state,” the lawmaker added.