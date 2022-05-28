From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has described as extremely saddening the reported deaths of scores of worshippers during a stampede at a religious event in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, reacting to the incident, admonished organisers of religious, political and other big events to plan well and carry them out in a disciplined manner to avert similar calamitous deaths and injuries.
The president directed that “all efforts should be made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident,” and that disaster and relief agencies of the Federal Government should maintain constant contact with the Rivers State Government to ensure that good care is taken of the relief efforts.
President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers State and prayed to the Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.
