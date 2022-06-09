It was a joyful moment as the prime mover and founder of Debby Classique Magazine and the organizers of D’cem Awards, Dr. Debby Goodnews Silas, bagged a lifetime achievement degree of doctorate of humanitarianism from Heart International University in USA in the same ceremony as Nigerian entertainer, Helen Paul.

Dr. Debby is internationally recognized as an exceptional humanitarian, known for selflessly using her platforms to promote upcoming entertainers who are struggling and working hard to better their careers to gain more recognition by showcasing them, celebrating and honoring many celebrities and veterans around the world who have contributed to the society respectively.

She is also known for her support for the less privileged within the society. As she has thought many individuals around the world her fashion designer skill for free to better their life and coaching them to become a successful entrepreneurs like her.

She’s a consummate and cheerful giver who keeps donating gift items to motherless babies’ homes in and around the world with the vision and vision to one day the world will be helped disasters, poverty, conflicts, and human rights injustices will be combated.

Her concern for the welfare of the widows, single mothers, people living with physical challenges, and children, has continued to earn her love and respect among the people.

Her unique personality is her nature of seizing every opportunity to donate and support those in need.

Blessed with an ebullient nature and warm disposition, she is gradually building an enviable reputation as one of the few women who give to society without expecting anything in return.

In addition, Dr. Debby Goodnews Silas made history, as the first African internationally recognized award organizer to have a doctorate degree in humanitarianism from a university in the United States of America. A feat some of her counterparts have acknowledged and congratulated her on Social Media.

Dr. Debby was the first Nigerian publisher to publish the first complete men fashion magazine in Africa, a brand called CityMag Magazine.

