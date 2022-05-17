From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on all Nigerians in positions of authority to condemn in the strongest possible terms the grisly murder of Miss Deborah Samuel by extremists in Sokoto.

Dickson also urged all politicians aspiring to lead this country in various capacities to condemn the reprehensible killing of Deborah.

The former Bayelsa Governor commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Sheik Ahmad Gumi for promptly condemning the unfortunate incident.

The Senator praised Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for the proactive measures he has put in place to ensure peace and order in the State.

The Senator also commended the Catholic Arch Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and other Christians for preventing reprisal actions.

Dickson who condoled with the family of the late Deborah said that a country where people take laws into their hands to carry out such barbaric act is not what Nigerians deserve.

He said that those involved in the heinous act should be made to face justice as their action violates the laws of the land.

He urged Nigerians of all religions to condemn extremism and take a united position against extremism.

“All those who are in positions of authority and those aspiring to lead this country, should clearly and unequivocally condemn this unacceptable act and call for appropriate measures to be taken to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I condemn the brutality of the unacceptable act which is clearly a violation of the laws of Nigeria.

“I also call for the authorities to take appropriate action and all those who are in authority and leadership to join in condemning this barbaric act.

“I as well call all those aspiring for leadership position to join in the condemnation.

“This cannot be the Nigeria that we seek, we deserve better than this.”

“I call on Nigerians to respect the religious sensibilities of each other and they should unite against extremism in all religions as we are a multi ethnic and multi cultural nation.