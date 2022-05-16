From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned in very strong terms the unwanted destruction of Igbo property and business outfits during the protest by the Muslim faithful in Sokoto on Saturday.

Ohanaeze wondered the link between the Igbo traders and Miss Deborah Samuel, the Christian student who was alleged to have blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to warrant the destruction of Igbo properties.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia in a statement, Sunday evening, said the group watched the viral video clip about what transpired with intense curiosity, especially the killing and burning of Miss Samuel at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto and could not in any way fathom any iota of Igbo connection to the incident.

Ohanaeze noted that there was no iota of Igbo involvement in the alleged blasphemy, adding that the question on every lip all over the world had been “why again the Igbo?

However, the apex Igbo body commended Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for his timely intervention, while urging him to ensure that all those that were involved in the destruction of the Igbo property were brought to book.