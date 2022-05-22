From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reviewed its planned nationwide peaceful protest earlier scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022, in response to the recent murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200- level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

It asked its members to rather carry placards within their premises or CAN secretariat as against the initial plan of protesting on the streets.

CAN, in a statement by its President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, explained that the review was due to intelligent report that some non-Christians had planned to counter the peaceful protest on Sunday with the intention of causing chaos and attributing it to Christians.

CAN in a statement last week, asked all bloc leaders, zonal chairmen, state chairmen, local coordinators, denominational and church leaders to prepare their members for nationwide peaceful protest scheduled to hold on 22 May, 2022, at 3pm prompt.

It directed that the peaceful action should not take place on the streets as usual in order to avoid further losses, but should rather take place at every secretariat of CAN nationwide, and those without CAN secretariat should use any church with a big premises.

