On Thursday, 12th May, 2022,a 200 level Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education,Sokoto,Deborah Samuel was lynched and burnt to death by mob extremities as penalty for her acclaimed blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and the Islam religion in general.

According to Black Law’s dictionary, murder is the crime of unlawfully killing a person

especially with malice aforethought.Murder is wilful, deliberate or premeditated. The long

interval between the time the alleged blasphemous audio was sent and the time of the murder

makes it deliberate and premeditated and not provocative.

The deceased was said to have blasphemed while cautioning her course mates about

sending some nonsense religious posts or stuff about a ‘nonsense prophet’. Blasphemy, which

is the act of insulting, showing contempt or lack of reverence for God as stated by Merriam

Webster’s dictionary. Whether or not the lynching and burning of Deborah Samuel as a penalty

for blasphemy is constitutional and just raises an issue.

Section 33, Chapter one of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999

provides that ‘every person has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his

life, save in execution of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found

guilty in Nigeria’.In the above scenario, there has been a breach of the victim’s fundamental right

to life.

Section 204 of Nigeria’s criminal code prohibits blasphemy with a penalty of two years

imprisonment. However, Sokoto is a sharia state and sharia law punishes blasphemy with a

death sentence but must be sanctioned by the court of law or higher authorities.The actions of

the mob is therefore unconstitutional and this is a criminal offence (Murder) according to Section

315 of Nigeria’s Criminal Code.The United Nations Organization (UNO),also declared murder as

a grievous crime against humanity.

Religious discrimination, injustice, intolerance and partiality could have spiced the

gruesome, atrocious, horrifying and unlawful killing of Deborah Samuel on the said date. There

might be no case if perhaps Deborah was a Muslim. She probably might have been chastised

by her course mates, instead of rewarding her with an undeserved untimely death. The

perpetrators have no right whatsoever to stone the defenseless girl to death.Sharia law makes

provision for only adulterous women to be stoned to death and not a ‘blasphemous girl’.

Section 38, Chapter four of the Nigerian constitution advocates for the right to the freedom

of thought, conscience and religion.This is backed by article 18 of the Universal Declaration of

Human Rights adopted in December 10,1948 by the United Nations general assembly. In

Twelve predominantly Muslim states in the Northern Nigeria, Islamic law,sharia law operates

both in the criminal and religious domains, though only Muslims are supposed to be subject to it.

This shouldn’t have been applicable to a Christian like Deborah Samuel.

Federal authorities and higher courts prevent implementation of inhumane sharia sentences

and void sharia decisions that are contrary to federal law. As in the case of twenty-two year old

musician,Yahaya Sharif-Aminu who was accused of blasphemy in 2020 because of a song he

shared on social media.This case attracted international press and attention and a higher court

in Kano State, nullified the verdict of the sharia court due to some irregularities and

abnormalities in the previous trial.

This is relatable. Deborah Samuel’s case could have been the same if she was not denied

her right to fair hearing as stated by Section 36, chapter four of the Nigerian constitution.

Deborah was not proven guilty by any law court and as such, cannot be labelled a criminal to be

deprived of her right to life.

Deborah Samuel’s body was burnt after she was stoned to death.The Section 242 of

Nigeria’s criminal code negates improper, indecent interference with, or offering an indignity to

any dead human body or human remains whether buried or not.The mob’s action is therefore

unconstitutional and is a breach of the victim’s right.

After reviewing all these laws and relating them to the above scenerio, there is no other

submission to reach than the fact that Deborah Samuel did not deserve the punishment metted

to her.This is therefore a case of social injustice.The lawbreakers should be charged for

murder,denial of the right to fair hearing and offering indignity to a dead human body.

Okediji Prosper, a social commentator writes from the University of Abuja

