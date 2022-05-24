On Thursday, 12th May, 2022,a 200 level Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education,Sokoto,Deborah Samuel was lynched and burnt to death by mob extremities as penalty for her acclaimed blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and the Islam religion in general.
According to Black Law’s dictionary, murder is the crime of unlawfully killing a person
especially with malice aforethought.Murder is wilful, deliberate or premeditated. The long
interval between the time the alleged blasphemous audio was sent and the time of the murder
makes it deliberate and premeditated and not provocative.
The deceased was said to have blasphemed while cautioning her course mates about
sending some nonsense religious posts or stuff about a ‘nonsense prophet’. Blasphemy, which
is the act of insulting, showing contempt or lack of reverence for God as stated by Merriam
Webster’s dictionary. Whether or not the lynching and burning of Deborah Samuel as a penalty
for blasphemy is constitutional and just raises an issue.
Section 33, Chapter one of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999
provides that ‘every person has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his
life, save in execution of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found
guilty in Nigeria’.In the above scenario, there has been a breach of the victim’s fundamental right
to life.
Section 204 of Nigeria’s criminal code prohibits blasphemy with a penalty of two years
imprisonment. However, Sokoto is a sharia state and sharia law punishes blasphemy with a
death sentence but must be sanctioned by the court of law or higher authorities.The actions of
the mob is therefore unconstitutional and this is a criminal offence (Murder) according to Section
315 of Nigeria’s Criminal Code.The United Nations Organization (UNO),also declared murder as
a grievous crime against humanity.
Religious discrimination, injustice, intolerance and partiality could have spiced the
gruesome, atrocious, horrifying and unlawful killing of Deborah Samuel on the said date. There
might be no case if perhaps Deborah was a Muslim. She probably might have been chastised
by her course mates, instead of rewarding her with an undeserved untimely death. The
perpetrators have no right whatsoever to stone the defenseless girl to death.Sharia law makes
provision for only adulterous women to be stoned to death and not a ‘blasphemous girl’.
Section 38, Chapter four of the Nigerian constitution advocates for the right to the freedom
of thought, conscience and religion.This is backed by article 18 of the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights adopted in December 10,1948 by the United Nations general assembly. In
Twelve predominantly Muslim states in the Northern Nigeria, Islamic law,sharia law operates
both in the criminal and religious domains, though only Muslims are supposed to be subject to it.
This shouldn’t have been applicable to a Christian like Deborah Samuel.
Federal authorities and higher courts prevent implementation of inhumane sharia sentences
and void sharia decisions that are contrary to federal law. As in the case of twenty-two year old
musician,Yahaya Sharif-Aminu who was accused of blasphemy in 2020 because of a song he
shared on social media.This case attracted international press and attention and a higher court
in Kano State, nullified the verdict of the sharia court due to some irregularities and
abnormalities in the previous trial.
This is relatable. Deborah Samuel’s case could have been the same if she was not denied
her right to fair hearing as stated by Section 36, chapter four of the Nigerian constitution.
Deborah was not proven guilty by any law court and as such, cannot be labelled a criminal to be
deprived of her right to life.
Deborah Samuel’s body was burnt after she was stoned to death.The Section 242 of
Nigeria’s criminal code negates improper, indecent interference with, or offering an indignity to
any dead human body or human remains whether buried or not.The mob’s action is therefore
unconstitutional and is a breach of the victim’s right.
After reviewing all these laws and relating them to the above scenerio, there is no other
submission to reach than the fact that Deborah Samuel did not deserve the punishment metted
to her.This is therefore a case of social injustice.The lawbreakers should be charged for
murder,denial of the right to fair hearing and offering indignity to a dead human body.
Okediji Prosper, a social commentator writes from the University of Abuja
