From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) have called for the arrest of culprits of the culprits involved in the killing of Deborah Yakubu and subsequent attack on Christians in Sokoto State by angry Islamic bigots.

A statement by the President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, noted that the attack was uncalled for, warning that nobody has a monopoly on violence.

“We warn the Sokoto indigenes to stop the attack and destruction of Igbo properties and goods forthwith. We want these miscreants to know that nobody has a monopoly on violence,” he stated.

“The same way Igbos are living in the Sokoto doing their legitimate business is also the same way Sokoto indigenes are living in the South during their business.

“We call on the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. minu Tambuwal, to immediately arrest and prosecute those involved in the massive destruction of Igbo properties in the state and immediately pay compensation to those whose properties were destroyed.

“We will not entertain this kind of onslaught and attack again against the Igbos living in Sokoto State or any other part of the North.

“To be forewarned is to be for armed. Those who have ears should hear. Enough said!

