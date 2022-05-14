From John Adams, Minna

It was a moment of anguish and grief as parents and well-wishers mourned as the body of a late student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, who was burnt to death on Thursday, was laid to rest in her hometown of Tunga Magajiya in Rijau local government area of Niger State.

The remains of Deborah, whose mother has been in a coma since she heard the news of the death of her daughter, arrived in Tungan Magajia on Thursday at about 2:00 pm.

The late student was buried by her relatives amid lamentation over her gruesome murder in Sokoto by her fellow students over an alleged blasphemy.

There was mild drama before her burial as youths in the community insisted that the burial should be the responsibility of the Sokoto State Government but Deborah’s family remained adamant, insisting that their daughter should be burial without any government interference.

After the drama, Deborah’s remains were eventually laid to rest at about 6.30 pm at the Christain cemetery in Tunga Magajiya.

Her uncle, Emmanuel Maaji, an ECWA pastor in the town, led an emotional prayer at the cemetery before she was laid to rest.