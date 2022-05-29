From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has tasked the Federal and Sokoto State Governments on justice for Deborah Yakubu, the 22-year-old student of Home Economics at Shehu Shagari College of Education over allegations of blasphemy.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in statement,” Deborah Yakubu: Lest Impunity triumphs” reaction to sequence of events following her murder recalled past killings under the banner of religion zealotry noting that there are no signs that would abate soon.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Owoaje the sheer cruelty of the murders fuelled by religious fanaticism indicates serious problem with societal impunity.

He said the trend which disregards the supremacy of Nigeria’s secular laws as it relates to murder and assault on another citizen encourages perpetration of violence on other citizens unflinching of dire consequences from the law enforcement agents.

“The impression being created and sustained is that government authorities are not bothered by these violent assaults and murders, and care less about the lives and property of Nigerians. This effortlessly conveys the impression of tacit approval for extremist behaviour which has invariably emboldened unbridled savagery,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Owoaje said the government should demonstrate firmness to indicate that no one is allowed to take a life without being made to be accountable.

The statement read in part: “We are of the firm view that the political and religious leadership in Nigeria need to depart from this path of ambivalence and its temporary advantage of political popularity, and recognize the damage recurrent violence does to communities, and national cohesion.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Our government must resolutely demonstrate, firmly and consistently, that every Nigerian has a right to life. No one should take the life of another human without being held accountable and subject to the weight of our laws. This includes those that commit violence and murder, and their enablers.

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Sokoto State government owe Deborah Yakubu justice in order to put an end to extrajudicial killings fuelled by religious misconceptions. This is an urgent and serious governmental responsibility to begin the long overdue journey towards restoring respect for the sanctity of human life.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .