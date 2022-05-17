From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), the umbrella organization of Nigerian youths, has commended Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his excellent show of proactive leadership in containing street violence that trailed the murder of Miss Deborah Samuel.

In a statement in Abuja by its National President, Chinonso Obasi, NYU said, but for the way Governor Tambuwal handled the crisis, the entire country would have been entangled in an unwarranted general breakdown of law and order.

Obasi said mob action is not a feature of any modern state, stressing that it was discomfiting that students of a college of education, who the nation looks up to as future teachers and role models should take laws into their hands.

He encouraged citizens to endeavor to accommodate the freedom of worship as stipulated by the constitution, noting that as a secular state, nobody should be allowed to impose his or her religious beliefs on another.

He regretted that the students resorted to mob action in a matter that the authorities could have vetted and recommended appropriate reprimand if culpability was established, remarking that on a closer examination Deborah’s words of admonition to his colleagues did not blaspheme Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

“The lesson to take away from that mishap in Sokoto metropolis is that no citizen should take laws into his or her hands. Above all, no organization should trample on the sacrosanctity of Nigeria constitution, which has laid down laws for the preservation of social harmony.

“We join the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, in commending Governor Tambuwal for his prompt decision to declare a 24-hour curfew, which botched the protests,” he stated.

The NYU President noted that it is moments of great anxiety that leaders display their understanding and humanity, pointing out that Governor Tambuwal has exceled in his display of statesmanship, patriotism and peace-building.

Obasi also praised the Sokoto State Police Command and other security agencies in the state for rising to the occasion and ensuring that there were no reprisals and prompt arrest of misguided youths and their irreligious backers.

He said that as a youth organization, NYU does not encourage lawlessness of any sort, adding that self-help has no place in modern societies, even as he commiserated with the family of the deceased and those who lost some property.