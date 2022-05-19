From Seye Ojo, Ibadan

Prominent Yoruba Diaspora Organisation,Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has condemned the brutal killing of Miss Samuel Deborah, saying those involved must face the wrath of the law.

The 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was murdered by irate youths for alleged blasphemy.

However, a violent street protest followed the arrest of suspects linked to the lynching as the protesters demanded their immediate release. The incident also led to a crisis that brought the state to a standstill.

In a statement by YOV Director of communications, Tope Oladimeji, the diaspora organisation said all those involved in the gruesome murder must not only be apprehended, but be made to face the wrath of the law.

“We are saddened and alarmed by the cruel manner in which the young girl was murdered in her prime. It was one death too callous. The late Samuel Deborah’s blood seeks justice against all those involved in the killing.

“Nigeria is a secular country, where citizens are allowed by the law or constitution to practice whatever religion they believe in without fracas or discord. Nigerians, mostly from the North, should respect other people’s religious doctrines.

“A situation where over 20 lawyers came to the court to intimidate the judge is not only awkward, it is a bad signal that could affect the secularity of the nation.

“Every religion has lawyers and other professionals as members, so, it will be suicidal for Nigeria to encourage religious disharmony among its citizens. The ugly circumstances leading to the death of that promising young girl were too cruel in this time and age.”

Oladimeji, however, blasted those he described as religious bigots, who are bent on using religion as a tool to cause untold crises across the country.

“If the truth be told, all those behind these religious crises in Sokoto and other parts of the country should be ashamed of themselves. They should be told that their actions are ungodly and that God will not forgive them of their sins

against humanity. Every religion, all over the world, abhors the spilling of innocent blood completely, and Islam is no exception. Islam does not allow anyone or group of people to kill anybody through jungle justice.

“Islam is one religion that preaches peace and unity across the world.”

The Yoruba group said there were reports of some non-Nigerians that are presently in the southwest from neighbouring countries, adding that the region was their target, and their plan was to cause religious and ethnic crises across the region.

While sending its condolences to the parents of the deceased, YOV also maintained that no amount of words could heal the wound of the tragic loss, adding that the Federal Government and the Sokoto state government should, as a matter of urgency, ensure that those arrested in relation to the murder of the girl, including the burning of churches and destruction of many properties, face the wrath of the law.