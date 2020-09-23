Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has written to the Chairman of Kano Unity Forum, Alhaji Basher Othman Tofa , saying that they have no record of any 684,100, 100 Euro loan facility between Kano State government and China Export-Import Bank.

A letter to that effect and signed by Director, Legal Service, Debt Management Office(DMO) , S.H.Barkun, reads “ I am directed to refer to letter, dated 19th August ,2020 in respect of the above cited subject Matter”

The DMOs letter, with reference number DMO/PSRIM/038/90 declared categorically that , “The DMO wishes to inform you that no agreement in the like of the subject matter of your letter exists in its record”

It could be recalled that the Chairman of Kano Unity Forum and former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention(NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa had, weeks back, written an open letter, decrying the proposed loan .

In the letter of objection, which was coped to the President, Muhammad Buhari, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and the Debt Management Office among others, Tofa held that the state would be indebted to Chaina for several years to come if the loan deal was allowed to scale through.

He also expressed concern over the ambiguity surrounding the said loan saying that except for a few people in official circles, the terms and condition of the said facility were not available to the members of the public.

Tofa held that going by the present indebtedness of the state government as provided by the Debt Management Office, it would be extremely impossible for the state government to shoulder any additional liability beyond the current liability.