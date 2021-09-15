By Chinelo Obogo

Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has disclosed that new and existing domestic airline operators would now be made to sign a tripartite agreement which makes provision for Ticket Sales Charges (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charges (CSC) to be automatically deducted from source to stop airlines from growing their debt.

Nuhu made this known during an interactive session with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) in his Lagos office, saying that the payment condition is attached to the issuance and renewal of Airline Operators Certificate (AOC) to new and existing operators in the country.

“What we’ve done now is that if you are coming in, we are not going to give you an Airline Operators Certificate (AOC) until you sign the tripartite agreement for the automatic deduction of charges to save all the troubles so we don’t start arguing after six months. If you are going to renew too, we ensure that you must have signed that,” Nuhu said. On the debts by domestic airlines, Nuhu said the NCAA understands that airlines are passing through hard times and, therefore, would not force them to pay their debts at once. He however, revealed that the agency has come up with plans in agreement with the operators on how to pay the debts without causing problems for all involved.

