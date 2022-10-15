For Ololade Adenekan, Creative Director/Project Manager of MAMAN Aviationworld, this year’s Miss Aviation Nigeria pageant would boost the economy and expose Nigerians to more profitable investments.

Speaking further on the event slated for MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos on December 16, 2022, Adenekan said, “In 2022, we are launching a new product that will help increase the value provided to our sponsors, participants and aviation enthusiasts. In the past, we used to have the conference and exhibition together and it’s been good. We have people give good feedback on how attending our events impacted their career or investment decisions; this is our joy and satisfaction. The next conference and exhibition will be in February and we are so excited while the pageantry will hold December this year.”

The registration for the pageant has since kicked off, and it’s open to ladies between the ages of 18 and 32.