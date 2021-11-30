From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Effective today, December 1st, 2021, Federal Government workers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 would be denied access to their offices as directed by the Secretary to Government of the Federation.

The Federal Government through the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, few weeks ago advised civil servants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or they would be denied access to public offices effective December 1st, 2021.

To avoid that, Federal Government workers, on Tuesday, rushed to different COVID-19 vaccination centres in Abuja as early as possible to get vaccinated in order to beat the deadline given by the Federal Government for its workers to get vaccinated or risk unfriendly actions which could include temporary suspension from work.

The workers, as observed, besieged various vaccination centres within and around the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, to get vaccinated. Some took advantage of the mobile vaccination centres that were set up across Abuja to help the civil servants get vaccinated.

At the mobile vaccination centre located close to the federal secretariat car park, officials of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) were deployed to sensitize the people on the need to take the vaccine, not because a deadline was set for federal government workers but for their own health.

Adorned in branded T-shirt with inscription, “get vaccinated”, the NOA officials were sharing information and encouraging workers and other people to come get vaccinated.

One of the NOA official who pleaded anonymity, said that turn out was impressive. “Our strategy yielded result. We used open vehicles with sound systems and public address system to invite the people to come get vaccinated. We assured the people that the vaccine is safe, and urged them to disregard the misinformation circulating in the social media.

“As many that turned up, we attended to them. We politely demanded for their details, and give them the vaccine, and advised them on what next to come take their second jab.”

The NOA official confirmed that there was sufficient COVID-19 vaccine, and advised unvaccinated persons to take advantage of that and get immunized against COVID-19 and avoid unfriendly actions from the Federal Government enforcement team.

Similarly, at the National Hospital, Abuja, a staff engaged in the vaccination exercise confirmed that there was increased turn out of masses in the past few days, perhaps, in response to the advice of the Federal Government for its workers to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a civil servant who preferred to be identified as Ishaku, said he took the vaccine at the mobile vaccination centres at the federal secretariat.

He said he was reluctant to get vaccinated because of the false information he was fed with. “But I know better now, and that was why I came out to take the vaccine willingly.

“It wasn’t because of the deadline by the Federal Government but because of my health and safety. I have come to realize that the vaccine is safe for human use as against what we were told.”

Another civil servant, Precious Okhai, said she took the vaccine against her will. “I was forced to take this vaccine. I read in the newspapers days ago where Federal Government advised workers to get vaccinated if they love their jobs.

“I yielded to that pressure because of the place I work. I don’t believe in COVID-19 and the vaccine neither do I have confidence in the efficacy of the vaccine. I was just forced to take the vaccine because it’s totally against my will.

“At least, I won’t be denied access to my office from tomorrow because I didn’t take COVID-19 vaccine. However, taking the second jab of the vaccine will be dependent on the kind of reaction I get from this first dose, because I have heard several things about the side effects of the vaccine.”

Also, Wasiu Jegede, said he took the vaccine last week, even though he’s not a civil servant neither was he a diplomat. “I took the vaccine for my own sake and health after being convinced beyond measures that the vaccine is safe.

Few days ago, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie, advised the workers, particularly those who are yet to get vaccinated to go for their vaccines if they love their job.

He said that vaccination against COVID-19 has become a global phenomenon and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19.

He said: “There’s a deadline already set and we are hoping that it will encourage those civil servants who love their jobs and are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine to take the vaccine for their own good.

“The reason is that there’s evidence that supports the fact that if you are fully vaccinated, the effect of COVID-19 won’t be much on you. But that is not the same with unvaccinated people. There are higher chances of survival in case fully vaccinated person comes down with COVID-19.

“However, those who have not taken the vaccine are threat to the safety of other people who have been fully vaccinated and possibly share same public places with them by virtue of being colleagues. There’s higher risk of them infecting other people, and that’s what we want to avoid. In addition to that, we want to secure the health of others who share same public spaces.

“Evidently, most countries now insist on presenting evidence of full vaccination before someone is being allowed into public places including restaurants, airplanes and others.”