From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Leaders and members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties that have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be denied the opportunity to hold leadership positions in the party.

Indication to this emerged at the weekend when the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, returned to Ilesa, Osun State, to revalidate his membership of the APC.

A statement from Ogbeni Aregbesola’s Media Office signed by Sola Fasure, Media Adviser, quoted the minister as saying that although it is part of the democratic process for all kinds of people, even those with questionable and unedifying past, to cross into the progressive, people-centred party, they should not be allowed to occupy leadership positions.

He said: ‘On the influx of leaders and members of the opposition PDP and other political parties to the APC, he told them that it is part of the democratic process for all kinds of people, even those with questionable and unedifying past, to cross into the progressive, people-centred party.

‘He noted however that the members have a moral duty to ensure that such elements do not occupy leadership positions and use it to subvert and derail the party. He told them of the imperative of internal democracy in the party.’

Ogbeni Aregbesola reminded the people that Chief Bola Ige was their leader and stood all his life for a compassionate government, commitment to the good of the majority and ideas that would bring the good life, happiness, progress and security to the people.

According to him, ‘he urged them to be conscious of those who continue to dance on Ige’s grave and avoid anything that would dishonour the late stateman’s memory.’

Ogbeni Aregbesola assured the people of working towards greater success of the party and of his commitment to progressive ideals.

He reminded them that he emerged in Osun on the Oranmiyan platform 17 years ago, and with others fought the agents of darkness and regression and firmly consolidated the party in the state.

He added that ‘this effort has produced two successive progressive administrations in the state and also won presidential and national legislative elections thrice since then, noting that it would be difficult for those who lack such pedigree to displace him in the party in the state.’

He delivered the message of President Muhammadu Buhari on his resolve to tackle the problems the nation is facing, especially on security, assuring that the President and the Federal Executive Council are working hard to make these challenges a thing of the past.