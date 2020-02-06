Ayo Alonge

The husband of late Yemisi Ogunbi, a woman said to have been assaulted by her husband to the point of death, has debunked the claims, tagging the story as ‘mischievous.’

Only recently, the story filtered into the social media space that one Yemisi Ogunbi, who was reported to have died after complications arising from childbirth was bullied and beaten by her husband till the ill-fated incident happened.

Irked by what he disregarded as a “mischief,” the husband of the deceased, Lukman Ogunbi, has said he will not only fish out the rumour monger but also make him/her face the wrath of the law.

According to Ogunbi, after due diligence, the Ogunbis believe that “the suspected mastermind (name withheld) would surely face the music by God’s grace. Although she has had to deny ever doing that, there are facts and evidence there to prove that she did so out of mischief.

In a piece titled “Tribute” by the husband of the deceased, and made available to newsmen, Ogunbi said: “I received with shock the rumour making the rounds, accusing me of being responsible for the demise of my late wife.

“Olayemisi Ifelowo Ogunbi was a lady of vigour, inspiration, dedication, love, character and moved around full of excitement. She enjoyed the love of all especially family and husband till her demise. Though short, she lived an enviable life that afforded her marriage, three kids. She was a dedicated Christian (even though, I, as her husband practise Islam), a giver, who enjoyed life till her demise.

“My wife was a graduate of Computer Science and Statistics from Olabisi Onabanjo University. She was creative and open to knowledge. A young Nigerian that explored and earned a living in the creative industry. She was an established make-up artist and graphic designer whose clientele included elites around the country.

“She was birthed to Ifelowo family and wedded to me. Both families are natives of Ogun State and members have impeccable personalities. Prior to our marriage and after her demise now, both families have continued a cordial alliance that has spanned 50 years. Independently, either family could afford choice health service for her. My wife enjoyed the love of both families, till her demise.”

In a bid to debunk the claim that he was responsible for the death of his 34-year old wife, husband of the deceased said: “My wife visited LUTH on January 13, 2020, to complain of frequent contractions and was observed for seventy-two (72) hours. She gave birth by self to a son that’s hale and hearty, on January 18, 2020. However, there were delivery complications relating to loss of blood, blood pressure instability and sepsis.

“Both families were not willing to lose a jewel and had to commit hundreds of thousands of naira to admit Olayemisi to LUTH’s intensive care unit, on January 16, 2020. We were committed to her treatment and she enjoyed care and love at LUTH’s ICU. If only money, care, and prayers could stop death, Olayemisi would be alive today. The team of doctors could only delay the death from birth complications that took at least eleven (11) pints of blood but we lost Olayemisi January 28, 2020. Her story is an unending one as she would be remembered for several years. We love her but the Almighty God loves her more,” he added.

Dispelling the lingering claim on the demise of her sister, one of the siblings of the late Yemisi, who introduced herself as Oladayo Oginni (née Ifelowo), told our correspondent that “Lukman did not kill Yemisi and that I am very sure of. The lady that planted the rumour said she was close to my sister but I think I was much closer because I was her only sister. She had complications and was moved to the intensive care unit in LUTH. I am still in a state of shock about what I am hearing. Their marriage may not have been rosy but he didn’t kill her. We were both at the hospital all through. Well, the lady in question may know what we don’t know but I was very close to my sister and I know she would have confided in me. We were also indicted in the story that my dad once threw her out, but I am not aware of that. This is someone I took my time to take care of. I won’t try to hide anybody.”

Asked whether his daughter had ever run to him to report any case of assault on her, the 75-year old father of the deceased, Adeyemi Ifelowo, said: “There was never any time Yemisi came to report her husband to me. In fact, she never slept in our house for one day, since she got married.”

Our correspondent learnt that amidst cries of agony, both families have continued to mourn Yemisi’s painful exit, as she was buried at Atan cemetery, Yaba, on Saturday, February 1. Family and friends witnessed as she was laid to rest, according to her faith – Christianity. She is survived by husband and three children who are left to mourn their loved one.

Reiterating that the mischief-maker will have litigation instituted against her soon, Ogunbi, stressed that the two bereaved families deserve comforting prayers, care and support to live on the legacy of his late wife.