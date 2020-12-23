From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday the 25th, Monday the 28th of December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations.

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

‘We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,’ Aregbesola said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement, signed by Dr Shuaib ML Belgore, Permanent Secretary, noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable the government to accomplish its mission of revitalising the Nigerian economy, boosting Foreign Direct Investment and generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians, in particular, to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as stipulated by relevant authorities during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease ongoing.

The Minister who reiterated the Federal Government’s avowed commitment to the fight against armed banditry, kidnappings, other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.

He wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular, a happy Christmas and New Year Celebrations.