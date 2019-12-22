“What did you just say?” Bola asked more puzzled than angry. I knew they were all surprised because of what I said so I explained in detail what informed my strange outburst. Thankfully Bola agreed to give it some more thought and explore other options. December is so full of activities, sometimes I just want to go ‘eeny meeny miny moe….’ How many of you remember that nursery rhyme? I have had to cancel a few appointments because of indecision.

I guess when one is so swamped it happens. Rick’s Grandmother’s Christmas party is coming up. It is usually the talk of the town. The girls have also been invited so even if I wanted to, I can’t get out of it. Every Saturday evening I go to the Radio Station, Unilag 103.1FM for my show between 8.00pm and 9.00pm. It is not always convenient but I try. When I started Radio some years back, I made a friend, Ajibade Oyemade. He was friendly and ready to help.

There were times we didn’t get along but it was due largely to misunderstandings, you see I wasn’t used to his brash sense of humour. We eventually sorted out our differences and whenever I had my show, he would sit in the studio and pay close attention; in some cases I would see him taking notes and after the program he would ask questions. Our banter was light and funny, he loved to tease me about men. A few months ago I noticed that Jibade (that is what I called him) was looking pale. I asked him what the matter was but he said nothing. I wasn’t satisfied with his response as he continued to look paler by the day. I insisted he goes for medical check-up and he promised he will.

He looked to me like something was bothering him but each time I asked he would laugh it off and say I worried too much and that, that was the job of his wife. He would tease and make a joke of it. Ajibade was married with two kids; a boy and a girl. He adored his wife and was so proud of her. It was one of the things I loved about him, the way he spoke of her and the things she did. He was a loving husband and a doting father. One of the Saturday’s I went to the Radio Station I didn’t see Jibade, I was worried, Jibade never failed to turn up. His show Comedy Cruise was immediately after Love Bug (a Relationship Show) which is the show I anchor. I called his line several times but it was switched off so after my show I decided to ask my Producer if he knew why Ajibade was not at the Radio Station, he said he was told Ajibade was rushed to the Hospital and that he had emergency surgery, I was shocked. Surgery? Apparently he had a problem with one of his kidneys and it had to be taken out. Jibade spent several months away from the Radio Station recuperating, we chatted a couple of times and he constantly assured me that he was getting better and will join us at the Radio Station soon.

On Thursday the 12th of December 2019, the Founder of Comprehensive Health Care Foundation; Mrs Faozat Sulola Awelenje, a quintessential humanitarian while doing her Book Launch and marking her 70th birthday gave me an Award in recognition of my work in the area of social development especially in the area of domestic violence through the Warien Rose Foundation.

The Ladies were not able to accompany me as it was rather sudden, I didn’t inform them until the last minute because like I said before I have been swamped and I almost didn’t make it myself. I got back home still basking in the euphoria of the unsolicited recognition and decided to give Mrs Awelenje a call to thank her when I saw several missed calls from my Radio Producer, Dr Xin; I got worried and quickly put a call through to him, something must be wrong my gut feeling told me. And then the text came in Ajibade is dead!