If the gist flittering to TS Weekend is anything to go by, then US-based Nigerian siblings, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma aka Row and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma aka Zuwa of the group, Roze will release their banging new single, Patience in the second week of December.

The duo, who had a thrilling performance at AY Live show held in Lagos in April, have been showcasing their crafts at destinations across the world. They performed at The Grand White House, Houston, Texas and South Africa recently and are set to storm Nigeria again in December for the release of their video and launch of their father’s ultra-modern U&I Recording Studio in Abuja.

Talking about the single and what to expect in the new video, Row said: “Patience is a dancehall fused with melodic rhythm. The single was made in less than six hours after GospelOnDeBeat showed the beat to the track to us. Several beats were shown to us by Gospel but when he got on the beat used in the track, Patience, it caught our attention. We recorded our vocals and Gospel did the rest of the magic.

“The video for Patience will be out in December. Unlimited LA shot it in Lagos. The idea of Patience was really random. We did not plan to record the track. However, hearing the beat, we came up with lyrics on the spot for the track. The message in Patience is about asking others to take time when it comes to relationship. Do not rush to do things without thinking it through.”

Roze first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, Time to Party, which was never released. However, they reappeared in 2016 after being introduced to producer, Mekoyo, who has produced for artistes like Styl Plus. Their discography includes Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good Things, Impressions, Stranded and Patience.