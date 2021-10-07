From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC in Plateau State has raised concerns over the plight of workers of Hill Station Hotel Jos, who are being owed 37 months salary.

He urged Governor Simon Lalong to come to the aid of the workers who have lost some of their colleagues in the process.

The Union also disclosed that 7 of the staff of the Hotel have died of heart attacks because of the hardship they had endured, saying one of them collapsed and died during a protest demanding their entitlements.

Speaking during a peaceful protest at the premises of the Hotel, NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji who disclosed this in commemoration of the International Day for Decent Work, said, “This is to check the imbalance in the workplace and injustice been perpetuated by management or government.

Manji added that, “We decided to choose Hill Station Hotel today because they have suffered and are still suffering a great deal in the lack of payment of their salaries, for almost 37 months they have not been paid.

“We have lost so many members in the course of this struggle, so many have attempted to commit suicide, their children have become wayward because they cannot cater for their needs.

“We have asked the government to come out and spell to us who owns the place; government is claiming they own about 75% and the remaining is owned by Northern Nigeria Development Company (NNDC).

“If you own the highest percentage, what are you suppose to do?

“If you cannot run the place, concession it or lease it out, many alternatives have been proffered to them, but sadly, they are not ready”, he explained.

On receiving some amount of payment, the NLC chairman said, “The first amount the state paid was about N25 million, thereafter they paid another N20 million; when the whole of this money comes; do you pay the retired staff or those that are working?

“In dividing that money, you still have utilities to pay to keep the place functional, when you remove all that what will be left?

“By subtraction of the money they have paid, that’s why we are still having 37 months; it would have been more than that”, he lamented.

He further decried that despite all the aforementioned, staff have been coming to work.

Also speaking, Hill Station Hotel branch chairman National Hotel and Personal Services, Comrade Alexander Danbirni, said, “We have lost about seven of our staff in this struggle and all the ailments are relative, infact one of them collapsed and died during one of our protest here.

“And many of them are still in the hospital with issues of stroke among others”, he lamented.

