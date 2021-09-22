For the power sector to achieve appreciable progress, the national electricity grid system must be decentralized.

The solution to the country’s frequent grid system collapse was given by the Chairman Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), Mr. Kola Balogun at an interactive session with the media.

Balogun while advising the new power minister, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, on the path to reposition the sector also called for a new roadmap to address the lingering challenges in power generation, distribution and transmission.

“Why do we continue to have a single grid that binds all of us together? We need to separate it in such a way that any state or local government can go into power generation and distribution for consumers within a franchise area should be able to do so.