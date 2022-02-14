From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Argentina, Philip Ikurusi, has said Nigeria and Argentina are in constant communication on capacity building in a bid to decimate Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

In this interview with Daily Sun, Ikurusi disclosed efforts being made by the Nigerian mission to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and Argentina. Such efforts, according to Ikurusi, include working towards the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), enticement of Nigerians to Argentina as a viable place of tourism, creating the right environment in Argentina for trade relations with Nigeria, and consular cooperation created to resolve delays in visa issuance, among others.

Nigeria and Argentina enjoy warm relations, with both having embassies in the respective countries, how has this contributed to the diplomatic exchange between them?

First of all, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for my appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Argentina.

Nigerian-Argentine diplomatic relations were established in 1981. Nigeria initiated the opening of its embassy in Buenos Aires, with Argentina following suit in Abuja. This step proved crucial in opening up diplomatic channels and communication, thereby allowing the respective countries to understand their strategic place in the world. Evidence of this is the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and multiple high-level visits by Nigerian ministers to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since then, Nigeria and Argentina have been reciprocally collaborating on several fronts. Talks on candidature-ship, open government and South-South cooperation have been ongoing. It is safe to say that the future is bright in terms of the sustenance in warm relations.

Why is Argentina not on the radar of most Nigerians with regard to tourism?

Argentina is an attractive country with a lot to offer the Nigerian tourist. However, we must discuss the physical distance between the two and the current travel routes available. In the southern Atlantic corridor, a direct flight would take approximately eight hours by air from Lagos to Buenos Aires. However, with the current situation of stopovers in European and African countries, it extends travel time to more than 20 hours. This brings me to the point at which Nigeria and Argentina are working towards signing the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA). In April, 2021, the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, visited his Argentine counterpart to rejuvenate the BASA agreement. In the mean time, whilst we wait on an outcome with BASA, efforts are being made to entice Nigerians to Argentina as a viable place of tourism.

In terms of people-to-people ties, how many Nigerians visit Argentina annually?

As you are well aware, the global pandemic is entering its third year. Its most affected sector of tourism is only in the early stages of returning to normalcy. Unfortunately, Nigeria and Argentina were not exempted in this pandemic with regards to COVID-19 protocols. Therefore, the influx of Nigerians to Argentina and vice versa was lower than expected. We hope to see the numbers rise as the COVID protocols ease and this is already in progress as data from our consular section indicates an increase in Nigerians enquiring about Argentina in terms of tourism.

What are you doing to make Argentina economically viable for Nigerians interested in trade relations with the country?

The right conditions have to be in place for Argentina to be seen as economically viable to the Nigerian. We are working towards creating the right environment here in Argentina for future trade relations with Nigeria. We are working with the Argentine-Nigerian Business Assembly (ANBA) in organising an investment business forum. We, the Mission, are in talks with the Argentine Entrepreneur CACEAU in establishing businesses in the areas of cotton production and poultry farm. There are other establishments whom we are in communication with to help foster these right conditions.

What is the volume of trade between Nigeria and Argentina, before your arrival and now?

The pandemic is a major contributor in the volume of trade between Nigeria and Argentina. Before and since my arrival to post in April 2021, there has been no change in the status of the pandemic, making an accurate insight into the volume of trade between both countries an unfair representation. However, agriculture proves to be the only favourable sector for collaboration due to their comparative advantage over Nigeria.

Why is Argentina not also on the radar of Nigerians in terms of migration for economic opportunities, scholarships and the rest?

There are a number of factors that influence the influx of a group of people into a country. First of all, outside of the economic and educational opportunities, the main language spoken in a country is important.

Argentines speak Spanish as their first and often only language. Secondly, the distance between both countries is a major factor. And as I have mentioned, the lack of direct flights has also influenced how many Nigerians visit Argentina annually. It also ensures that Argentina remains firmly out of the radar of the inclined Nigerian. However, with the aforementioned efforts the mission is undertaking, we hope to make a change in this area.

Is it that their visa regime is harsh for Nigerians or they are not receptive to blacks because there are other countries whose primary language is not English and flight hours are longer, but Nigerians visit those countries in large numbers?

The word receptive is relative to each person’s definition and experience. I have personally received a warm welcome from the Argentines since starting on mission. The visa regime however is not relative to each person’s experience. Unfortunately, Argentina as a South American country is not immune to the drug trafficking situation we hear about in world news. This has brought about a strict visa issuance to standard passport holders, including Nigerians. The mission is working assiduously with a draft Memorandum of Understanding on consular cooperation, created to resolve delays in visa issuance.

How many Nigerians are in jail in Argentina? And do we have a bad reputation in the country?

Well, to say that the number of Nigerians in Jail in Argentina is directly proportional to the overall reputation of Nigeria in the country is a misnomer. Firstly, due to the data protection policy, the number of Nigerians in jail in Argentina cannot be made available. Such information is sent directly back to the relevant authorities in Abuja. Lastly, I am sure that amongst the large number of Nigerians here in Argentina, there are some that are of concern. However, the majority are law-abiding.

Going by Argentina’s rich natural resources and a diversified industrial base that is export-orientated, particularly the agricultural sector, how can we replicate this in Nigeria?

As you have rightly mentioned, Argentina has a comparative advantage over Nigeria, particularly in the agricultural sector. As you are aware, Nigeria has approximately 84 million hectares of arable land of which only about 40 per cent has been cultivated. Therein lies the agricultural potential of Nigeria. In line with the current government’s policy of diversification, We, the Mission, are working to tie in the agricultural expertise of Argentina. Expo-Agro which is the leading agricultural exhibition in Argentina and one of the most renown in Latin America, has extended an invitation to the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and a second invitation to the Governor of Nasarawa State. This will enable both distinguished invitees to meet potential partners and establish collaborative relations and prospective investment opportunities.

Argentina is famous in the field of sports. Is there any possibility of having cooperation in that field?

I am happy to divulge that negotiations are ongoing in the area of sport between Nigeria and the Argentine Football Technology Institute. The main aims of talks are for deeper engagement and youth development by creating an academy. In 2021, I had the privilege of meeting the President of the Argentine Football Association, whilst my counterpart met with the President of the Nigerian Football Association, all in an effort to further relationships.

Nigeria is battling insecurity on all fronts, from kidnapping to banditry and terrorism. What is Argentina doing to help Nigeria tackle insecurity, particularly with decimating Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East?

Nigeria is not isolated in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East. There are four countries bordering Nigeria in the North East region who are also facing the same issues. Terrorism is a threat on many fronts to a nation, to which Nigeria is not taking lightly. Now, in terms of Argentina, Nigeria is in constant communication regarding capacity building. We have an understanding with the University of Defence in this area, which has long been in existence.

I would like to conclude by encouraging Nigerians who are interested in Argentina as a country not to hesitate in contacting the embassy with any questions they might have.