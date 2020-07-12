Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Molly Kilete, Abuja

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen who are killing innocent people in communities of Benue State terrorists.

The governor made the call against the backdrop of repeated herdsmen attacks on different communities of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the latest of such attacks took place last night at Tse-Chembe community near Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area where herders murdered some persons in cold blood and left many others badly injured.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, condemned the invasion and killings, describing the situation as unacceptable.

The governor insisted that Benue State has a law which prohibits open grazing of livestock, stressing that only a terrorist group would deliberately choose to violate