From John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district, Alhaji Sani Musa has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency declare armed bandits terrorists to enable security Agents lunch a full scale war against them with a view to bring to an end the activities of these criminals making lives miserable to the people.

Musa condemned in totality, the action of the bandits and said the recent activities of these criminal elements have confirmed that they are terrorists who have the intention of destabilizing the country.

“Unless and until we tag these criminals as terrorists, our security agencies will not have the unfettered power to treat them the way they should be treated” he said.

The senator in a statement in Minna on Friday equally condemned in strong term, the abduction of 13 passengers by bandits on Wednesday at Garin gabas village, along Zungeru Tegina road in Niger state.

Senator Sani Musa who described the escalating activities of the armed bandits in his constituency in particular, and the state in General as worrisome, urged security agencies in the state to ensure speedy and safe rescue of the abducted travelers from the hands of their abductors.

He maintained that the quick rescue of the innocent travelers will save them a lot of trauma, adding that “it will make them to quickly return to their normal lives as well as save their families this unnecessary apprehension.

“I plead with all the security agencies in the state to collaborate and quickly mount a serious manhunt for those behind the abduction of these travelers, every hand must be put on the deck to achieve this objective.

According to him, “I also appeal to President Muhammad Buhari not to relent in his efforts at bringing back security to our country and to further direct the military to intensify their efforts by deploying their men and equipment to Zungeru and adjoining forests in Niger State in order to flush out these criminal elements that have taken our people hostage and is making life unbearable for them”.

He sympathized with those in captivity and assured their relationship that very soon they will again breath air of freedom.

Recalled that the state Commissioner of Police Monday Kuryas on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of 13 passengers on board of the Kebbi State Mass Transit Bus on their way to Bayelsa state enrute Niger state for their fishing activities by over 50 heavily armed bandits.

The passengers were waylaid about 2:00pm by the bandits who were riding on motorcycles and confidently marched their victims to the bush before being evacuated on motorcycles to unknown destination.

Musa also condemned the recent recent unrest in parts of Minna caused by some youths which led to many of them being injured and the economic and social lives of people truncated.

“Youths who are leaders of tomorrow should always live in peace with one another and settle their disagreements amicably instead of resorting to brigandage and barbarism.

He appeared to parents to take proper care of their children rather than allowing them to become problems to the society.

Musa commended the very professional way the police and other security agencies managed the crisis which did not allow it to spread to other parts of the state capital.

