Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric, Pastor Adewale Giwa has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist organisation.

Giwa who is the senior pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, Akure, said the Fulani herdsmen have killed more than any other terrorist group anywhere.

He specifically criticised the administration of President Buhari following his handling with levity, insecurity, especially killings and kidnappings being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen across the country.

The cleric wondered why the Federal government did not use the approach it adopted against IPOB to tackle Fulani herdsmen.

Giwa said: “God cannot hear the wicked, but He listens to those who work according to His commandments. Nigeria has become a bloody nation and prayer alone cannot proffer any solution to the security challenges facing the nation.

“As it is, President Buhari must either use the approach he adopted to deal with IPOB on herdsmen or declare them a terrorist organization if he (Buhari) does not have anything to do with them as is being speculated.

“We need the government to be more proactive and save innocent Nigerians from being killed by this group every day.

“Since Buhari took over in 2015, there have been increasing attacks on Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen. These herdsmen have continued to kill people in dozens daily.

“God is not happy with Nigeria; God is not happy with the killings currently going on. Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound?

“The Book of Nahum 3:1 says, ‘woe to the bloody city, full of lies, full of plunder, never without victims.’ I want to commiserate with relatives of those who lost their lives in the hands of this group.

May God console them and be with their family members.

“I also pray that God looks upon our situation in Nigeria and have mercy on everyone who works on the path of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he added.