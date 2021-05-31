From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Youths in the South East have condemned incessant attacks on security agencies, unjust killings of innocent citizens and destruction of public property across the country, especially in the South East and South South geopolitical zones.

The group under the platform of South East Igbo Youth Sakeholders Forum while condemning the acts of violence appealed to aggrieved parties to softpedal and embrace dialogue.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, by its leader, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the group called on governments at all levels to recognize May 30 as National day for healing and consolation in honour of millions of people that lost their lives fighting for their freedom.

The youths also urged concerned authorities to urgently grant attention and consider gross injustice meted against citizens detained in Onitsha and Awka Correctional Centres for twelve years without justice.

While insisting to discontinue in turning deaf ears to oppressed voices or remain mute in the face of injustices, the group reaffirmed its resolve and commitment to peace, stability and development in the region and Africa in general.

“Today 30th May, 2021, marks two great dates: a day that millions were slaughtered for their fundamental rights to freedom. We remember, we mourn and never to forget. We urge all Biafrans to observe this day with deep sense of Ozoemezina- Never Again.

“A deadline to the ultimatum issued by BNG, concerning the matter involving persons unjustly kept in detention for about twelve years without Justice. Indeed we cannot continue to shy away from these facts, neither shall we continue to keep mute while things fall apart.

“It is now time to take responsibility, irrespective of ethnic sentiments, in order to address these issues bedeviling us as a people and a nation. Like the Igbo Leader advised, governments must learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism, but possibly seek healthy options that assure national unity and peaceful co-existance.

“Governments must also visibly and clearly embrace the values of justice and fairness in true sense for peace, unity and development. As we mourn and honour the millions of people who died so that we may live, we admonish us to do it peacefully without any form of provocation to the Security Agencies.

“On the other hand, we emphatically urge the security agencies to desist from any form of high-handedness and/or intimation on any citizen. This is to ensure security of lives and property during these trying times.

“We commend and totally support the Human Rights Activists and Lawyers, who have shown concern and commitment on the gross human rights abuse and Injustice meted against the 18 Detainees, and have also Volunteered to take over this matter as soon as the Judiciary resume from industrial action.

“This is, indeed, a great challenging moment for us in Nigeria, especially in SouthEast, but by God’s Grace we shall overcome and prevail, ” the youths said.