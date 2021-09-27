From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Willie Obiano have been charged to declare a state of emergency on federal and state roads in Anambra State.

The Anambra State Chairman of the Civil Liberty Organisation, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the charge in a statement decrying the decrepit and dilapidated condition of federal and state roads in the state.

According to him, ‘It is painful to note that failed Onitsha -Owerri, 3-3 Otuocha, Nnewi-Uga Okigwe, Onitsha-Awkuzu -Awka Federal roads and 3-3 Nsugbe, Haruna -Niger street, Ziks Avenue Ochanja, Ugwuakwu-Ibughubu -Umuchu, Nnobi-Awka Etiti state roads has inflicted sorrow, pains, hardship and sufferings to commuters and citizenry.

‘It is very unfortunate that deplorable condition of the roads has to lead to an unprecedented increase in the transport fares, goods and services.

‘It existential reality and irrefutable fact that not only the transport fares have skyrocketed up to one hundred per cent, but most pathetic is that the journey that normally lasts thirty minutes, now cost three hours with wear and tear of vehicles, which commuters and citizenry spent a lot of money to repair.’

CLO called on the Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola, and Anambra State Commissioner for Works Marcel Ikejiofor to visit the roads to make an assessment of their conditions to enable the government to begin immediate and necessary repairs.

