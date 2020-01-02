The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the governors in the South-west to declare a state of emergency on education in the region.

Kowe Abiodun, South-west Coordinator of NANS made the call in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Abiodun noted that education remained the bedrock of any nation’s development, saying that a state of emergency in the sector would go a long way in saving the future of the youths in the zone.

He stated that it was important for the south-west governors to, as a matter of urgency and collective interest, convey a joint meeting to collectively x-ray the state of education in the region.

“NANS frowns at the state of education in the region and calls for immediate collective declaration of state of emergency by the governors of South-west states,’’ he said.

He commended governors in the region for their recent joint efforts in fighting crimes and putting an end to the alarming rate of kidnapping in the zone, through a well-structured joint security outfit, named “AMOTEKUN.’’

The south-west coordinator of NANS called on the governors to see the need to converge for a similar brainstorm to rescue the education sector in southwest from the current situation.

He commended the Federal government’s effort so far in the education sector, saying that the state governors should follow suit. (NAN)