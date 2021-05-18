By Leo Nzwanke/ Lafia

A Chieftain in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and a former governorship candidate in the 2019 governorship election Alh. Musa Mohammed Maikaya is calling on Engr. Abdullahi Sule to declare a state of emergency on infrastructural Development in Toto Local Government Areas of the state.

Maikaya disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the sun correspondent in his hometown, Toto Local government Area of the state saying there is the need for Engr. Sule to be fair in the distribution of infrastructure development projects in Nasarawa State.

According to him, Toto LG is one of the top most supporter of Governor, Abdullahi A. Sule, but it is very difficult for one to recognise that the LG is truly part of Nasarawa State, in terms of infrastructural development whereas developmental strive are going on in some parts of the state, Toto is the last Local Government Area in Nasarawa. “I will not say we have been forgotten but you saw it your self when you were coming into the town, we really want to see more of infrastructural development just like it is happening in other areas of the state,” He maintained.

Maikaya, further narrated saying the Lg lacks virtually everything as he mentioned, lack of higher institution, no good roads denier of functional electricity for more than 9 years, no presence of the state own Radio, the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service, NBS, “so would you want to inform the people of the LG of what is happening in the state” Musa

asked.

He however appreciated his excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule led Administration for his tireless efforts in tackling the insecurity challenges, particularly in Toto LGA quoting the fact that eighteen months back, the area was ransacked by insurgency but with the determination of state Governor to fulfil the promise he made to the people to protect lives and properties of citizens was able overcome the situation.

“You will agree with me that few months bank if you are giving money to visit Toto even as journalist you will not want to come because of the insecurity challenges happening then. Some of us don’t come back home but today there is much peace and everybody is coming back now, the situation is calm all is because of the effort of the governor to tackling insecurity in the state” he said

Maikaya reinstate his commitment to support the governor towards achieving his mandate adding that on several fora the Engr. Sule have stated clearly how important Toto Local Government is to him but have not seen any reason why he ‘the governor” won’t want to develop the council area.

“He is on seat, we supported him, and we are still supporting him to make a difference,” Maikaya.