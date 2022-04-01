From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security to allow the security agencies nip the menace in the bud.

President of the forum, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, in a statement, said the series of attacks have exposed the inability of the current administration to keep to its campaign promises.

“The country, as usual, again, just lost some finest brains while many were injured and others kidnapped. To our greatest surprise, Nigerian Railway Cooperation is still unable to provide the original manifest of those on that particular train, development we view as disgraceful in this 21st century..

“It’s no news again that the current administration has failed us. But, we, the citizens, should not allow this to consume us and the leadership, because available information, at our disposal, shows that the country has recently imported super Tucanos and other combat choppers.

“But to our greatest surprises, again, the said Tucanos and fighter jets are nowhere to be found, rather some of them are diverted to be used against citizens during peaceful and lawful protest against bad governance which is a misplaced priority.

“Having said that, we demand that within the next seven working days, the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on security,” he said.