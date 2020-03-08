Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Following the current spate of insecurity across the country, the Ndigbo United Forum (NUF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security to ensure the safety of lives and property in Nigeria.

NUF President General Chief Godson Ezenagu, who said this in Enugu on Saturday after his election into the position, further urged South-East governors to work together, think outside the box and come up with a special security outfit that would secure the region from criminal attacks.

“My opinion is that there should be a state of emergency declared on security. It has never been this bad in Nigeria. Since my father was born, there has never been a situation like this where people are killed every day,” said Ezeangu at the event.

“Dozens of students, women and children are killed every day in all parts of the federation. I have never heard of this. So I want to suggest that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency so that this issue of security will be tackled well.”

On setting up a security outfit for the South-East, the NUF president said that “we have heard of the Amotekun in the South-West and now the South-South is about putting up their own. I trust Ndigbo should do something that is special. Not just an ordinary security outfit.

“We used to have an outfit that was very dreaded. And you couldn’t think of standing against them. I appeal to the South-East governors to step forward and do what Ndigbo are known for. It will be too bad if they don’t do something drastic,” he suggested.

Ezenagu added that community policing being advocated for by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Adamu Muhammad, was not enough to stem the tide of insecurity, especially in the South-East.

“Ordinary community policing is not enough. This has passed the level of community policing and we have had this thing and people are still being killed on a daily basis. I want the governors to think outside the box and do something that will scare people from wasting any lives, especially of Ndigbo.

“Enough is enough. We don’t want to have it any further. We know the governors are capable. What they need is for them to come together and bring a solution to our problem. If they don’t, it will become disastrous and posterity will not be kind to them,” he said.