Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has joined some other Nigerians in calling for a state of emergency to be declared on security in Nigeria.

The NSCIA said the state of security has deteriorated to the point that human life has significantly lost value, hence the urgent action by the Federal Government to salvage the situation.

NSCIA director of administration, Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozie Nwoha, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the nation has lost confidence in the capacity of security agents to guarantee the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He condemned the protest march taken by some Christian leaders some days back against the rise in insecurity in Nigeria, stating that it was politicised.