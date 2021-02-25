From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the newly confirmed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to declare total and unsparing fight against corruption.

Responding to the confirmation of his appointment in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party argued that the Bawa-led EFCC will intensify the administration’s ongoing campaign to end impunity and graft.

The ruling further noted that due to the complexity of financial crimes, the Bawa-led EFCC must invest in technology and ensure synergy, cooperation and partnership with relevant agencies, locally and internationally, to effectively prosecute the current administration’s war against graft.

“Following the unanimous approval by the 9th Senate, the welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Bawa as the new substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

“Against the backdrop of the APC’s 2015 and 2019 presidential election victories, the fight against corruption is one of the major promises the President Buhari-led APC administration made to Nigerians.

“To this end, we are confident that the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC will intensify the administration’s ongoing campaign to end impunity and graft.

Abdulrasheed Bawa’s 16 years work experience and in different strategic capacities at the EFCC has prepared him for the important job.

“Drawing from a pool of well-trained staff can only increase professionalism through reliance on institutional memory and also boost staff morale, as in the case of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s appointment. Again, his youth is an advantage and an indication that the present administration believes in its youth population.

“The APC urges Abdulrasheed Bawa’s to be guided by the stance of President Buhari that the fight against corruption must be total and unsparing,” APC noted in the statement.

Reacting further, the ruling party quipped: “From advance fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime-related issues, economic and financial crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated criminal activities which keep evolving with the times.

“To be steps ahead, the Bawa-led EFCC must invest in technology and ensure synergy, cooperation and partnership with relevant agencies, locally and internationally, to effectively prosecute the current administration’s war against graft.

“Corruption is the root cause of most of the society problems, particularly underdevelopment and poverty which the current administration is working assiduously to reverse. Blind to religious, cultural, political and sundry leanings, corruption is a common enemy which we must use all lawful means to end.

“It is the reason the President Buhari administration has dedicated itself to end impunity and ensure that our commonwealth works for the common man, not a few,” APC noted in the statement.