Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday directed all officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force to declare their assets.

Adamu reminded police personnel that assets declaration by public officers was mandatory.

Adamu made this known when he received the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Mohammed Isah, and board members in his office in Abuja.

He reiterated the commitment of the police to assist the Bureau with uniform and armed personnel to enable them carry out their duties effectively, adding that the collaboration of both organisations was important for them to discharge their respective duties effectively.

The IGP, while noting the importance of asset declaration, said “We are aware that declaration of assets is mandatory for all public officers and not doing so means you are breaking the law.

“We want to assure you that we will assign an office to be responsible for that and they will make sure that all our officers and men comply with this directive.

“This will ensure that we have one channel so that whenever you want to check, it will be easy.

“So, officially the office that will be responsible for this is the office of the Commissioner of Police, Research and Planning, while the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, will oversee their activities,” Adamu said.

In his address, CCB Chairman Mohammed Isah, appealing to the IGP for assistance, said the Bureau could not execute court orders on its own.

He added that the Bureau would require the police to enforce Code of Conduct directives on all public officers even as he commended the IGP for declaring his own assets.

“We need to cooperate, share information and collaborate to achieve our mandate,” Isah told Adamu.