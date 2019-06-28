Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan to publicly declare their assets to prove to Nigerians and the world that they are not corrupt.

Also, the party called on the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to make public his assets in order to convince Nigerians that he is in support of the fight against corruption being championed by the Buhari’s administration.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Diran Odeyemi in a statement issued yesterday said the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) had all the while, insisted that it could not release details of assets of the President and other top officials without their consent.

The party therefore called on all high-ranking political office holders to waive the caveat placed on the CCB and make their asset known to Nigerians.

Odeyemi recalled that “if former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen currently facing prosecution could be made to face prosecution for not declaring in full his asset, other top government officials should also submit themselves for public scrutiny through public declaration of what they own as asset.”

The statement reads in part “We are of the opinion that President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila should declare openly their assets to allow Nigerians to

further see how much wealth they have acquired since joining government.

“We believe laying claim to sainthood is easy as President Buhari and others have been doing all along, but Nigerians deserve to see beyond whatever government forces down their throats. By making public declaration of their assets, Nigerians will be able to see better and judge accordingly.

“By making public their assets, Nigerians will see how many heads of cattle have been added by President Buhari. Blowing hot and cold at the same time is not the hallmark of a leader with clean hands,” Odeyemi added.

READ ALSO: Nigeria will continue to support ICC, Buhari assures

The PDP leader warned that should the President and others fail to make public declaration of their assets, further aspersions would be cast on the anti graft efforts of the present administration.

He also alleged that rather than build on several innovations to end graft which was introduced by PDP administration, President Buhari appears directionless and uncoordinated to stop corruption in the country.

“We urge President Buhari and other top government officials to be more coordinated and exhibit transparency not only in fighting graft but in their dealings with Nigerians, because, no matter how fast lies have moved, in a flight, truth will catch up,” he added.