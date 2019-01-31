Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Lagos Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare his state of health to the nation as Nigerians are very eager to know.

He said this would enable Nigerians to know his preparedness to contest the elections.

Nigerians, he noted, failed to ask for this in the 2015 elections, and “our huge resources went into medical bills abroad, which should have been used to provide good roads, build good hospitals and schools for our citizens.

“Besides, the economy of our nation stood still during the three months the President was receiving medical attention abroad.” He accused the president of flagrant violation of the constitution he swore on oath to uphold:

“This country should be governed strictly on the rule of law as we are not in a banana republic. All Nigerians should stand up for the defence of democracy and rule of law.”

Onitiri called on the National Assembly to rise up and defend our fledging democracy and not allow it to be scuttled:

“This country belongs to us all. The international community and the NBA should wade in quickly to defend our fledging democracy and rule of law.

“They should not allow Nigeria to disintegrate. These elections should be free, fair and credible as the whole world is watching. The president should put Nigeria first above self as we have no other country we can call our own.

“I urge all patriotic Nigerians to prevail on Buhari and all politicians to play politics without bitterness and violence. I implore all citizens with PVC to come out and vote. Exercise your civic duty, vote, protect and defend your votes.”