T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

The decomposing body of former Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports and former Chairman, Ovia North-East local government area, Hon Egbe Ediagbonya, has been recovered from a forest near his farm in Utese, 19 days after he was reportedly abducted from the farm.

The ex-commissioner was said to have been abducted in the early hours of May 16th at his farm in Utese.

Mr Ediagbonya’s abductors were said to have initially demanded N15 million ransom but later directed the family to go and drop N2 million in Patani in Delta State.

It learnt that ‎shortly after the family dropped the ransom, the abductors reportedly sent an SMS to them that their father’s body was in a Cassava farm near Utese where he was abducted.

It was learnt that a team of hunters and farmers found the body after they were attracted to the scene by a strong stench. Some bottles of soft drinks and red oil were said to have been found near the vicinity Mr Ediagbonya’s body was found.

Edo State Police Command spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the body was found ‘by some farmers in a forest sharing boundary with Ondo State at Utese village.

‘The farmers, who were uneasy and apprehensive about the horrible sight, rushed to the village to break the news, and thereafter moved to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Okada, and reported the development to the Divisional Police Officer of the Station.

‘At the scene, the remains of Hon P E Ediagbonya was identified to be him by his family and immediately his remains was professionally evacuated and taken to Igbinedion University Hospital Mortuary Okada for autopsy examination.

‘To this end, the Command deeply commiserates with the immediate family of late Hon P E Ediagbonya and pray to Almighty God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and vows to fish out the killers of the illustrious son of Utese village,’ the statement said.