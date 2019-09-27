Henry Akubuiro

In The Prison Yard of Satan, the author, Chris Christian, has no intention to stir eschatological argument or contentions. Neither does he intend to raise new eschatological students to major on theological theories. The desire of his book is meant to provoke burden from chosen vessels to enthrone the Lion of Judah as the King on earth. This is because the activity of the angel that has the mandate of incarcerating Satan is meant to be provoked from an altar.

The author makes us realise that the activities of God on earth is controlled by men, which is why, if God must have destiny on earth, it is man who must give it to Him. The primary reason why this prediction is not yet fulfilled is because believers are thinking that it is God who will fulfil it, he says.

In the introductory part of the book, he states: “The angel that is meant to hurl Satan into the bottomless pit is supposed to wear the face of the priest of the altar that produced him. It is the sacrifice that is made at the altar that is meant to empower this angel to accomplish the incarceration of Lucifer. The effort that is needed to hurl satan into the bottomless pit is meant to be enormous because Lucifer is a colossus” (vii).

The first chapter of the book locates “The Prison Yard of Satan.” Christian contends here that this is the most dangerous time in the history of darkness. God, he says, has concluded every plan to make an end of his evil government. However, if the judgment that is written concerning the decimation of satan must be fulfilled, those who are concerned must take responsibility for it.

The author is categorical that ours is the last millennium – a millennium regarded as a devoted enemy of satan. He fears that God’s project for this millennium will continue to delay until the Church takes her place in prophecy. To accomplish this particular assignment, he welcomes all to have a broader knowledge of satan as contained in this book.

He deconstructs Lucifer as the veiled cherub, how satan was enthroned by the secrets of God at his disposal, the power of the angel that chained satan, etcetera. The author sees Satan as that usurper who wanted the seat of God. However, in this millennium, the author is excited that everything God created is working against satan. Needless to say, things of nature and created order that satan manipulated in the time past to buy support are regaining freedom. He notes that satan set his heart as the heart of God, which smacked of arrogance.

For the preacher, if satan must be overpowered and incarcerated into the bottomless pit for 1000 years, we must understand his fortification, for satan’s ability to swindle one-third of the stars of heaven must not be taken for granted.

Although Lucifer is fallen, he still enjoys certain measures of immunity because of his covering: “The covering of satan’s anointing is the reason why his presence and nefarious activities are sustained on earth. We learn here that God committed Himself to the security of satan when He shared part of His secrets with him. It is that immunity that God’s anointing provided for him that made Lucifer to fight in heaven. He is also an enlightened cherub.

Lucifer, says Christian, was favoured archangel who was part of heaven before his fall. He mentions Michael and Gabriel as the two other archangels God had. Being a favoured archangel that had an important ministry before the throne, Lucifer walked to and fro the stones of fire, he says. Furthermore, there was so much God couldn’t hide from Lucifer because of the pride of place he occupied in the stones of fire.

The author of The Prison Yard of Satan makes a case for Christendom to utilise the services of Angel Michael in this last millennium. “The challenges of this time are making demand on the angelic ministry of Michael and his angels,” he writes on page 47. He affirms in the concluding chapter that the time of satan is over, for there is time for everything.