A garnish is the finishing touch on any drink. Not only does it provide an extra sensory experience and aesthetic value, but it often enhances the aromas and flavours of the beverage. Knowing how to properly garnish a drink not only shows your mastery of a drink’s flavour profile, but also that you care about the look. While you can skip the garnishes at home, it is a nice touch if you are entertaining your guests.

Certain drinks get certain types of garnishes, from speared to floated or draped over a glass. They include;

•The Wheel: Made of lime, lemon, or orange. These garnishes sit atop drinks like margaritas or a citrus-forward craft beer.

•The Twist: Typically made with a channel knife and a citrus fruit. A twist garnish complements drinks like martinis (shaken or stirred).

•The Spear: Generally comprised of a string of olives. They are made after the drink is poured and give the consumer something salty to nibble. Beyond olives, they can include items like pearl onions, bacon bits, or even shrimp.

•The Cherry: Usually this garnish comes in a Maraschino jar, but some people use dried cherries instead for an added punch. You can also find a number of higher-quality, richer-tasting cherries if you desire.