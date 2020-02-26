Monica Iheakam

Ahead of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed for November, former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Precious Dede said she is in India to prove a point.

Dede, who capped for Nigeria 99 times, joined former women national team gaffer, Thomas Dennerby, in India, who are hosts of this year’s U-17 Women’s World Cup, to tinker with their U-17 girls.

The two-time African Women championship winner told FIFA .COM that she is on a mission to help India surprise the world. “Lots of people asked me, ‘Why are you going to India? It’s not a football country.’ But I told them that I was coming here to prove a point because, with this U-17 World Cup, we are working towards a goal. And we want to surprise the world. The job has also presented the opportunity to reconnect with former coach, for whom she has the utmost respect.

“It was a very nice surprise to get the call from Thomas Dennerby, asking me to do this job,” she explained.

“The fact he picked me is a big compliment and it makes me very happy because to me, he is not just a coach or a boss or a mentor. He’s like a father. I have learnt so much from him on and off the field.”

With only 251 days before action gets underway, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament.