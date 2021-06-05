The need for youths to remain focused, hardworking and dedicated in order to become champions has been stressed.

This was emphasised at the POCACOV Resource Centre Enugu by Ndidi Madu, a Nigerian FIFA-badged female referee during an online leadership forum chat with the POCACOV national coordinator CSP Ebere Amaraizu. The event was organised by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) to educate Nigerian youths and to inspire them to become better citizens and youths in the society.

According to Madu, hard work, dedication, discipline, focus and goal setting have a lot to do in making one a champion. She advised the youths to shun cultism, substance and drug abuse as well as other negative tendencies that usually shut them out from becoming a champion.

“The youths need to remain focused, understand and define their goals and pursue them with the right discipline to become a champion.”

She recounted her sojourn in football refereeing and how she had become a FIFA-badged, adding that, the feat is a good thing for her, her state, Nigeria and Africa as a whole, while thanking God for His abundant grace.