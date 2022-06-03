From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has recommended that all entitlements due to the judiciary should be deducted at source from the Federation Accounts and remitted directly to the Heads of Courts for onward payment to judicial staff.

He gave this recommendation, yesterday, during the swearing in of three new High Court judges at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi.

“I wish to use this occasion to again stress my total support not only for the financial autonomy but complete autonomy for the judiciary. Specifically, all matters of welfare of judicial staff – salary, pension and gratuity should henceforth be handled by the National Judicial Council,” Ortom said.

He said this had become necessary for the smooth and effective operation of the judiciary in a democratic setting, and was the reason he assented to the Benue Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law, 2021.

“This was also to strengthen my policy of non-interference of government in the affairs of the Judiciary.”

Ortom said the judiciary in Benue State ranked high in the country owing to the quality of justice dispensation. He, however, regretted that in spite of this high ranking, the state judiciary was bedevilled with gross deficit in infrastructure, ranging from poor court room facilities, to dilapidated residential accommodation for judicial officers and lack of other basic amenities required for the smooth running of the offices.

Ortom pledged total support and co-operation of his administration to the new judges to enable them succeed in their new assignments.

