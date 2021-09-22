By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

With the global remote workforce continuing to grow, now accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Deel, the all-in-one platform to hire and pay anyone anywhere, has expanded services to Nigeria.

Companies have realized they need the right tools to continue to scale. Deel is just that. Deel bridges localized compliance and payments automatically. Deel was established to help businesses to hire anyone, anywhere, in a compliant manner. Hiring and onboarding international employees or contractors takes under five minutes, with no local entity required.

As the world continues to move remote, Deel hopes to be an integral part of each international businesses’ success story by offering the tools needed to grow and scale. That is why Deel has set its sights on expanding into Nigeria .

The competitive and global startup boom in Nigeria is vast, and Deel can help these companies realize their fullest potential. From paying remote team members anywhere to hiring across countries compliantly, Deel takes care of it all.

With Deel, Nigerian businesses can expand the reach of their talent pool and businesses across the globe.

Speaking on the expansion Deel CEO, Alex Bouaziz, said, “Nigeria is a key market for Deel. There are tons of talented people and notable companies building world-changing products there. We are also starting to see great investors sweeping in and allocating funding to focus specifically on Nigeria and surrounding territories. The boom is coming.”

With Nigeria prominently on Deel’s radar, they intend to outfit businesses with one platform to make global payroll limitless. Deel enables companies to cut costs.

Head of Expansion for Deel West Africa, Ayotunde Adeyemi, also noted: “The pandemic has drastically changed the way we work and opened up opportunities for businesses to hire talent wherever they are based. Deel’s timing for expanding into Nigeria/West Africa is perfect. Deel is well-equipped and prepared to support Nigerian businesses and the respective talents that reside here. We will help businesses cost-effectively scale in new markets while helping workers gain access to more opportunities to showcase their expertise and skills across the globe. It is a win-win for everyone, everywhere.”

More than 3,500 companies around the world have trusted Deel to run their payroll and compliance while thousands of employees and contractors get paid through their system. Deel looks forward to continuing to grow and support Nigerian businesses including startups to large enterprises.

