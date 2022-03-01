By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the host communities for the proposed Badagry Deep Sea Port have reached a consensus on the modality for kick off the 10-year-old project.

The concerned parties on the project reached a consensus for a way forward at a stakeholders meeting and community engagement on the Badagry Deep Seaport Project held at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Auditorium in Topo, Badagry.

Reacting to the outcry of the host communities over alleged neglect and delay of the project which idea was birthed 10 years ago, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that construction work would start on the Badagry seaport in June if ratification can be gotten from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Abuja by April.

He described the proposed project as a multi-level opportunity for progress and development.

‘We want to deliberately push development to this axis,’ he said.

The governor also reiterated the government’s readiness to compensate residents for economic losses on building, ancestral lands, farms and sites, even as he expressed confidence that the deliberations would help to fashion out reasons to forge ahead with the project.

‘We need to go to Abuja to get a re-ratification because it is NPA that owns the license for a port. So, we need to get ratification from Abuja. That process has started and we are praying that before the end of April, we will get that ratification.

‘Once we get that ratification, by the grace of God we will plan to see if we can start something by June. Once we get that ratification, two months, we must activate something. We want to start the project as soon as possible,’ Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the people of Badagry.

Expressing their feelings on the project, various communities commended the state government for proactiveness in making the project come to reality.

Speaking for his community, Baale of Asapo Nicholas Asapo faulted the procedure adopted in the past by management of the project, saying the consultation with host communities was poor.

Also, a monarch in the area, Alapa of Apa kingdom, Oba Oyekan Adekanbi Ajose, disclosed that 10 out of the 12 host communities were in full support of the project and ready to give their land for the development of the state.

In her welcome address at the meeting, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, Mrs Lola Akande, appreciated the leadership of the host communities for their cooperation with the promoters of the project and for allowing peace to reign in their various communities.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Didi Ndiomu listed various benefits of the project to host communities, the state and the country.

On plan and benefit for the host communities and other parties, he said ‘the resettlement project which will include new buildings and paying compensation to Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

‘Offering employment opportunities to qualified Badagry indigenes and individuals outside the community.

‘The project bringing tremendous benefits to the Nigerian Economy as a whole.’