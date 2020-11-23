Chukwudi Nweje

Pastor of the Deeper Life bible Church,Dr. William Kumuyi, will tomorrow, host an annual congress for youths tagged: ‘Emerge 2020: Beyond Limitation’.

A statement from the church’s campus fellowship said the aim of the conference is to birth a new generation of youths who would rebuild the country.

“The year 2020 has left the faith and hope of many completely submerged. The global pandemic and the national tremors in academic programmes and political governance have added to the deluge of submerging events. The congress of 2020 will address contemporary issues bogging the minds of the 21st century youth and academics: any hope – governance, career, life sustenance, economic and financial security, morality, integrity, trust

“Through a non-conventional discourse approach, we can unearth the secret that will birth a new dawn. Emerge 2020 speaks and breathes hope and power,” the statement said.