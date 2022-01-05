A programme for youths being organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church tagged IMPACT flags off today at 4pm.

It will be held at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, Kilometer 42,Lagos/Ibadan Express Way, Mowe, where at least 100,000 youths would gather to receive life-transforming challenges and be admonished to overcome the peculiar problems facing them.

Pastor WF Kumuyi is the convener of the programme which is global and would be transmitted to the rest of the world.